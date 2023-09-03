25-year-old man attacked with brick, rods in Ambala, dies

A 25-year-old man died after being attacked with rods, bricks and other weapons, allegedly by a rival group on late Friday evening in Tepla village of Saha block. A 25-year-old man died after being attacked with rods, bricks and other weapons, allegedly by a rival group on late Friday evening in Tepla village of Saha block. (HT File)

The man has been identified as Gurmeet alias Kaka, a resident of Samlehri village. The incident took place when he was heading towards his village on a motorcycle.

After the attack, he was rushed to the Ambala Cantonment sub-divisional civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As per information, the attack was a fallout of an argument that he had with a Tepla village resident, Gurmel Singh.

The deceased’s elder brother Raj Kumar told the police that he was aware of this argument and Gurmel had also threatened Kaka.

He said that he was in Saha market in the evening when he saw his brother lying injured near Tepla bus stand surrounded by a crowd of locals.

“I found several bricks and stones at the spot. When enquired, the neighbours told me that my brother was on his friend’s bike and was stopped by Gurmel and his associates. He was attacked brutally on his head and chest, due to which he died,” Kumar told the police.

A case was registered under Sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly ), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Saha police station on Saturday.

SHO Inspector Rajesh Kumar said that several teams had reached the spot after receiving information of a clash between two groups.

“Kaka was taken to civil hospital, where he was brought dead. A case was lodged and an autopsy report is awaited. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.