Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four days on, one booked in Hit-&-run case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 03, 2023 11:13 AM IST

The victim, identified as Himanshu Batta, along with his cousin were from Khanna and were visiting Mohali

Four days after a 25-year-old man from Khanna, Ludhiana, was killed after a speeding bike hit him near the BSF camp on Landran Road, Sohana police have registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence)of the IPC and started the investigation. The victim, identified as Himanshu Batta, along with his cousin were from Khanna and were visiting Mohali.

The victim and his cousin were rushed to the nearby private hospital, where the victim was declared dead on arrival. (iStock)
Himanshu suffered serious injuries and the motorcycle was damaged. The accused bullet rider managed to escape from the spot. The victim and his cousin were rushed to the nearby private hospital, where the victim was declared dead on arrival.

