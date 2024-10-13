Menu Explore
25-year-old man murdered in road rage incident in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 13, 2024 05:34 AM IST

According to Panchkula Police, the incident occurred near Amartex when a truck driver abruptly stopped his vehicle, causing an e-rickshaw following behind to halt suddenly, resulting in injuries to its driver

A 25-year-old man was fatally attacked by two unidentified assailants in a road rage incident near Amartex in Panchkula’s Sector 14 on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Pushpinder Singh, was a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula. (HT Photo)
The victim, identified as Pushpinder Singh, was a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula.

According to police, the incident occurred near Amartex when a truck driver abruptly stopped his vehicle, causing an e-rickshaw following behind to halt suddenly, resulting in injuries to its driver.

Following the accident, the injured e-rickshaw driver called his relative Pushpinder Singh to the scene. As Pushpinder arrived, two motorcyclists in the vicinity, mistakenly assuming him to be the truck driver, began arguing and assaulted him.

As per the e-rickshaw driver’s complaint, the attackers used sharp objects and stones in the attack, leaving Pushpinder gravely injured. Bystanders rushed the victim to a government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The accused, meanwhile, fled the scene.

Police booked the absconding accused under Section 101 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

