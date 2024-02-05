25-year-old woman ends life in Hallomajra

Two months after her husband passed away, a 25-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Hallomajra on Sunday. Two months after her husband passed away, a 25-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Hallomajra (Representational Image/HT)

The woman, who used to work as a domestic help, is survived by her five-year-old daughter. The child was with the woman’s mother-in-law when the incident took place. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector 31 police station.