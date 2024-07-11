2,600 cr sanctioned for projects in Faridabad

Development projects worth ₹2,600 crore were approved during the fifth meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) on Wednesday with top priority to solve drinking water and drainage problems. Approval was also given to a sewage project and replace the old sewage system for drainage of rainwater. This will cost approximately ₹ 1,289 crore. (HT File)

Under this project, 22 ranney collector wells, 70 tube wells using reverse rotary technology and eight boosting stations will be constructed, an official spokesperson said.

The subsidiary boosting stations will be built to supply water to other boosting stations and 500 km of pipeline will be laid. After completing this project by 2028-2029, the number of ranney wells in Faridabad will increase to 56 and there will be 220 tube wells.

Approval was also given to a sewage project and replace the old sewage system for drainage of rainwater. This will cost approximately ₹1,289 crore. This project includes rehabilitation/replacement of main sewer, intersection of storm water drain, repair/rehabilitation of damaged pips.

To ensure uninterrupted water supply and to improve the groundwater level, a project regarding developing water bodies along the Yamuna river was also approved, with an estimated cost of ₹17 crore.

An official spokesperson said Raja Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium in Faridabad will be developed into a world-class integrated sports complex and ₹292 crore was approved for this project under which courts for outdoor sports, including basketball, tennis, badminton and volleyball, will be built.

The approval was also given to two projects to connect East Faridabad with West Faridabad. The total cost of these projects will be about ₹1,530 crore. The project from East Faridabad to West Faridabad (Badhkal route) proposes the construction of five flyovers, five U-turns and a connecting flyover at Ankhir Chowk (from Surajkund side). Additionally, approach roads, service roads and drainage facilities will be completed at an estimated cost of ₹848 crore. About ₹682 crore will be spent on the project from East Faridabad to West Faridabad (Bata route). This includes the construction of four flyovers, three U-turns, an underpass and a connecting flyover towards Mulla Hotel at Masjid Chowk.

SDMA gets ₹363 crore for infrastructure development works

In its first meeting and nine months after it was notified on October 3, 2023, the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA) on Wednesday approved ₹363 crore budget for 2024-25 financial year during which various infrastructure development projects will be started.

The authority approved 3,700 metre long four-laning project of the master roads connecting sectors 59/64, 59/60, 62/63, 60/64, and 59/60 at an estimated cost of ₹23 crore and laying of master sewer missing links of Sector 58 to 64 at ₹8 crore.

In order to ensure adequate supply of drinking water in Liwan village and Rai village, the authority accorded approval to the construction of an intermediate boosting station in Rajiv Gandhi Education City.