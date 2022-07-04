26.8 mm rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh

After two largely dry days, residents woke up to showers on Sunday morning.

With 26.8 mm rain in the city till 8.30 am, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 34.8°C on Saturday to 34.6°C on Sunday, 1.1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 26.9°C to 25.2°C, but was still 0.6 degree above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with monsoon’s onset declared in the city, chances of light rain will continue daily in the coming days.

“The monsoon system is expected to strengthen from July 5 onwards, so there will be chances of moderate to intense rains in the subsequent two days,” IMD officials said.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise up to 36°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 25°C and 26°C.

While the rain on Sunday did not cause much waterlogging on roads, as seen on June 30, when monsoon was declared in the city, some residents of Burail village in Sector 45 reported standing water near their houses even after the rain had stopped.