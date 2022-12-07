Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 268 newly recruited firemen get appointment letters in Chandigarh

268 newly recruited firemen get appointment letters in Chandigarh

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Saying that it is essential to maintain people’s confidence and faith in the public service delivery system, Purohit asked the recruits to provide responsive administration at the base-level. MP Kirron Kher also congratulated the new firemen. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit distributed appointment letters among 268 newly recruited firemen during a special orientation programme at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38-C on Tuesday.

Saying that it is essential to maintain people’s confidence and faith in the public service delivery system, Purohit asked the recruits to provide responsive administration at the base-level. MP Kirron Kher also congratulated the new firemen.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the fire brigade had started its operations in Chandigarh in 1956 with one trailer pump at the Water Works Complex in Sector 12. “Now, the brigade has 197 fire personnel and 49 fire vehicles in seven fire stations, which are headed by station fire officers and a chief fire officer under the overall command of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the new recruits will be imparted rigorous training at different fire stations and will be taught to handle the latest firefighting machinery and equipment.

