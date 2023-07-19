Chandigarh: 26-year-old biker killed in Industrial Area hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run case, a 26-year-old biker was killed after a rashly driven truck hit him near a wine shop in Phase-2, Industrial Area on Monday. In yet another hit-and-run case, a 26-year-old biker was killed after a rashly driven truck hit him near a wine shop in Phase-2, Industrial Area on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Sumit Kumar of Ramdarbar, Chandigarh.

Krishan, an eyewitness and the complainant in the case, said that he was having lunch at a dhabha around 3 pm when he saw a rashly driven truck hit a bike.

“As a result of the collision, the biker fell on the ground and suffered chest and head injuries even though he was wearing a helmet,” said the complainant, adding that the driver fled the spot after the mishap.

Krishan said he informed the police control room following which the victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital-Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police are yet to arrest the driver of the truck, who bore a Punjab registration number PB11-AY-6554.

The driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) at Sector 31 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON