26-year-old man found hanging at Sector-1 park in Chandigarh

A 26-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a mango tree at Rajendra Park in Sector 1 on Friday. The park is right opposite the residence of the Punjab chief minister. Chandigarh Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. (iStock)

A resident of Nayagaon, the deceased worked at a private company in Panchkula and used to run his own taxi after office hours, said police, adding that he was unmarried. His brother told police that he last came home on Wednesday. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.