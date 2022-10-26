26-year-old man stabbed to death after spat in Mauli Jagran, 4 held

Diwali celebrations turned into mourning for a Kaithal family whose 26-year-old son was stabbed to death in Mauli Jagran after a petty argument. Four persons have been arrested in the case.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeepak Sharma alias Depi, 26. His brother Abhishek Sharma, 21, and friend Shahbaz were also injured as they intervened to save him.

Abhishek told the police that he along with his brother Kuldeepak, both residents of Kaithal, Haryana, had come to the house of their maternal aunt in Mauli village to celebrate Diwali. When they were returning home, they met two friends--- Deepu and Shahbaz, so they stopped to talk to them in the park.

Abhishek said here, Kuldeepak got into an argument with four persons following which they attacked him at about 12.30 am.

When he and Shahbaz intervened, they too were also assaulted.

The accused stabbed Kuldeepak in chest with knife, while Abhishek was hit by a brick and Shahbaz was stabbed in the back.

They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, by Deepu in his vehicle where doctors declared Kuldeepak brought dead and Shahbaz was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police said that Abhishek was discharged from hospital while Shahbaz is under treatment.

Meanwhile, on Abhishek’s complaint, police arrested Roop Basant alias Bhola, 21, Ampik alias Gulli,19, Ghanish alias Dhanish, 22, all residents of Mauli Jagran village and Arjun Thakur alias Shiva alias Munna, 23, from Agra.

The have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code at Mauli Jagran police station.

Further, on the instance of accused persons, police recovered all the weapons allegedly used in the crime and blood-stained clothes of the accused. All the accused will be produced before the court on October 26.

As per records, the accused Ampik alias Gulli is involved in an Arms Act case registered at Mauli Jagran. Arjun was involved in an excise in Panchkula.