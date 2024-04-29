26-yr-old mowed down by canter in Mohali

A 26-year-old man died after being mowed down by a canter near Verka plant in Phase-6 on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder of Badali village in Kharar. He worked as a driver at the Verka plant. (HT File Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder of Badali village in Kharar. He worked as a driver at the Verka plant.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The victim was initially hit by a speeding car while he was trying to cross the road near his workplace. After he fell on the road, the speeding canter failed to apply the brakes and crushed the victim under its wheels.

Passersby rushed the victim to a local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accused fled the spot.

The body was handed over to the family of the victim after an autopsy on Sunday.

Sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, in-charge, police post at Civil Hospital, Phase-6, said that the unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).