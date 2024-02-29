 ₹2.75 lakh stolen from locked house in Pinjore - Hindustan Times
2.75 lakh stolen from locked house in Pinjore

2.75 lakh stolen from locked house in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 29, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Home owner Sandeep Sharma told police that he worked for a private company in Himachal Pradesh and had been living in Santomajra for two years; around a fortnight back, he sold this house for ₹23 lakh and purchased a plot located across the street for ₹13 lakh

Thieves broke into a locked house in Pinjore’s Santomajra area on Tuesday and decamped with 2.75 lakh in cash, police said.

Thieves broke into a locked house in Pinjore’s Santomajra area on Tuesday and decamped with 2.75 lakh in cash, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Home owner Sandeep Sharma told police that he worked for a private company in Himachal Pradesh and had been living in Santomajra for two years. Around a fortnight back, he sold this house for 23 lakh and purchased a plot located across the street for 13 lakh.

On Tuesday, he and his wife left to get some plot paperwork done at the Kalka revenue office. When they returned home around 4.30 pm, they found the main gate of the house open. On inspecting their belongings, they were shocked to find 2.75 lakh cash kept in an almirah stolen.

On Sharma’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

