27-year-old hacked to death in Amritsar

Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:43 AM IST

Police teams have procured closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified persons in the Makboolpura area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh. Police said the victim’s body was found near street number 13 in the area.

On Sunday morning, Sahilpreet had gone out of his home for an errand but didn’t return. Some people in the area informed his family members about the incident. The victim’s kin said Sahilpreet was attacked by unidentified persons with sharp-edged weapons.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unidentified persons.

Police teams have procured closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

