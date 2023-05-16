Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man killed as speeding pickup truck hits his bike in Pinjore

Man killed as speeding pickup truck hits his bike in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 16, 2023 01:48 AM IST

In his complaint, Jasmer Singh, uncle of the deceased, told the police that on Monday, he was going to Haripur village in his car. At 6 am when he reached near Narsingh College, Pinjore a speeding pickup truck hit a bike coming from Barotiwala.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run incident in Kalka on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 27, of Paploha village in Kalka. He used to work in a private factory in Baddi.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run incident in Pinjore on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 27, of Paploha village in Kalka. A speeding pickup truck hit his bike in Pinjore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)
A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run incident in Pinjore on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 27, of Paploha village in Kalka. A speeding pickup truck hit his bike in Pinjore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

In his complaint, Jasmer Singh, uncle of the deceased, told the police that on Monday, he was going to Haripur village in his car. At 6 am when he reached near Narsingh College, Pinjore a speeding pickup truck hit a motorcycle coming from Barotiwala. The motorcyclist crashed into a pole before falling on the ground. The driver of the pickup truck sped away after the incident.

Jasmer rushed to help the injured, who turned out to be his nephew, Pawan. Jasmer along with a watchman of the college took Pawan to a government hospital in Kalka where Pawan succumbed to his injuries. A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalka pawan kumar
kalka pawan kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out