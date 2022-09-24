Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27-yr-old garbage truck driver crushed under hydraulic container in Chandigarh

27-yr-old garbage truck driver crushed under hydraulic container in Chandigarh

Published on Sep 24, 2022 03:38 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said initial investigation showed that the garbage truck driver’s hand was found on the lever that operated the hydraulic container and that he might have voluntarily moved the lever

The 27-yr-old garbage truck driver, who was on duty in Chandigarh’s Sector 23, was crushed to death under hydraulic container of his vehicle. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 27-year-old driver of a door-to-door garbage collection truck died on Friday after his neck was crushed under the vehicle’s container in Sector 23.

The police control room received information about the incident at about 2 pm. On reaching the spot, police found that the deceased, resident of Badali village, had been crushed under the hydraulic container. He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the deceased, along with his co-workers, had arrived to collect garbage from Sector 23 when the container crushed him. His co-workers attempted to help him, but were unsuccessful.

Police said initial investigation showed that the deceased’s hand was found on the lever that operated the hydraulic container and that he might have voluntarily moved the lever. The exact cause of death, however, will be ascertained after a postmortem.

The deceased’s co-workers said the deceased had been upset for the last few days and was to be married in October.

Saturday, September 24, 2022
