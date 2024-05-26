283 aspirants from Ludhiana takeJEE Advanced in Mullanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, conducted the JEE Advanced examination on Sunday. Out of 286 registered candidates in Ludhiana, 283 appeared for the exam in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and then from 2.30 to 5.30 pm at Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Management, Mullanpur. It was mandatory for the candidates to appear in both the shifts. Students coming out of examination centre after appearing for JEE Advanced in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Both the shifts comprised three sections of 360 marks paper in total with the negative marking in two sections in each paper.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aditya Kalra, who secured 99.93 percentile in JEE Mains, appeared for the examination and found it easier than the previous year. “Chemistry was a little complex but I found the papers in both shifts of the same level.”

Another candidate, Brahmasees Singh Makkar, who completed his Class 12 from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, found the exam in the second shift easier as compared to shift one. “I personally found the level of questions a notch higher than the previous year’s and a few questions from the chemistry section were out of the NCERT. Mathematics and Physics sections are always complex, but chemistry questions are comparatively easy to solve. This time, chemistry was equally difficult,” he added.

Anshita Batra, who secured AIR 650 in JEE Mains whose result was declared on April 25, found the first section of the exam easier than the second.

Tanush Bansal, another candidate, found the level of chemistry easier than physics and mathematics. “Paper in the first shift was more difficult than the second. Mathematics on the second shift was easier than the first shift. Overall the level of exam in both the shifts was same,” he said.

The result of the JEE Advanced is expected on June 9.