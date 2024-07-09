28-year-old banker slashed with swords at Sector-44 market in Chandigarh

As many as eight assailants attacked a 28-year-old banker with swords at the Sector 44 market around 2 am on Monday. Chandigarh Police at the crime scene following the violent attack at 2 am on Monday. The victim remains critical at GMCH-32. (HT Photo)

Police disclosed that the motive behind the attack was an ongoing monetary dispute between the victim, Ankur Panwar, and accused Puneet Arora, who has been nabbed.

This enmity had led to multiple confrontations and attempts at attacks from both sides in the past. The latest onslaught left Ankur, a resident of Sector 44-D, with severe gashes on the back. He remains critical at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

According to police, Puneet and his accomplices arrived at the market in a black Hyundai Verna, a white Maruti Swift and multiple motorcycles.

Armed with sharp-edged weapons, they launched a brutal attack on Ankur and his two friends while they were returning home.

Ankur’s friend Abhinav Tomar retaliated by firing two rounds of gunshots in the air to scare off the attackers. The gunfire caused the assailants to flee, preventing further escalation of violence. Police said CCTV footage captured Tomar aiming a gun in the air and firing gunshots.

Khushvinder Singh told police that he lived in the same house in Sector 44-D with Ankur and two other friends.

On Sunday night, they had gone out to get pizza, but found the shop closed. While returning home, they were ambushed near their house by Puneet and his accomplices.

Upon arrival at the scene, police recovered two empty bullet shells and recorded statements of Khushvinder and other witnesses.

Long-standing rivalry

Investigations revealed that Ankur and his associates—Abhinav, Khushvinder, Siddhant Thakur and Harinder Deswal—had conspired to kill Puneet on various occasions. The conflict between the duo reached a boiling point, culminating in the violent attack on Sunday night.

Police lodged cross FIRs under Sections 109, 190, 192 (2) and 190 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act against both groups. Investigators said they apprehended all aides of Ankur from the spot. Puneet had also been rounded up, while hunt was on for his accomplices who attacked Ankur.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. They are verifying whether both groups had decided to confront each other in the market, leading to the violent attack. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being reviewed to verify facts.