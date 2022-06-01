28-year-old man bludgeons ex-girlfriend to death, hangs himself in Zirakpur

Furious over her decision to marry someone else, a 28-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his former girlfriend to death before hanging himself at his flat in Rishi Apartments on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Tuesday evening.

Hailing from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, the youth was presently staying at Rishi Apartments with a friend and ran a business of road construction vehicles.

The woman, also aged 28, lived in Sector 26, Chandigarh, and was set to get married on June 14. Daughter of a retired air force officer, she was an IT engineer by qualification and worked for a private firm, said police.

A blood-smeared country made pistol and cartridges were recovered from near her body, but police could not immediately establish if she was shot. Both bodies were stained with blood and found in the same bedroom of the flat, they said.

Separated ways three months ago

“The man was in a relationship with the woman for the past few years, but they separated ways three months ago, which had left him distressed. Meanwhile, the woman got engaged to someone else and her wedding was scheduled on June 14,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

He added that around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, the youth requested the woman to meet him one last time and asked her to come to his flat in Zirakpur.

“He booked a hotel room for his flatmate and asked him not to come home. But the latter returned in the evening and walked into his friend hanging from the ceiling fan and the woman lying in a pool of blood right next to him on the bed,” the SHO said, adding that scattered things in the room reflected altercation and struggle before the murder. The youth’s clothes and arms were also stained with blood.

The inspector said the man and woman were taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but declared brought dead. Police initiated investigation after registering a case.

The bodies were moved to the hospital’s mortuary and both families were informed. Autopsies, to confirm the cause of death, will be conducted on Wednesday.

Woman left home for shopping, called brother to save her

In his statement to the police, the woman’s brother said his sister was busy shopping in the run up to her wedding on June 14.

Even on Tuesday, she had left home for shopping in Sector 8, Chandigarh, and Zirakpur. But in the evening, he got an alarming call from his sister, saying “he will kill me, please come soon”, without sharing any other details. He couldn’t get in touch with her thereafter.

A newly bought women’s purse was found near her body, said police.