2-day ‘Daan Utsav’ kick-starts in Ludhiana

A two-day Daan Utsav organised by municipal corporation (MC) in association with City Needs commenced in the city on Monday. The collected items will be distributed among the needy people at the indoor stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and director City Needs Maneet Dewan said that residents participated in the donation drive in large numbers.

The collection drive organised under the Daan Utsav was held during the first week of October and dropping centres were established across different cities in the state where residents dropped items for needy people.

According to sources, over a lakh clothes, 5,000 toys, 3,000 shoes, 2,000 beddings, 1,500 utensils, 3,000 appliances, grocery and e-waste etc have been collected as a part of the drive.

“The donated items, collected from dropping centres, have been kept at the indoor stadium in the city and the materials have been segregated. The items will be distributed among needy persons through NGOs,” MC assistant commissioner Sekhon said.

The distribution ceremony will be held at the indoor stadium on Tuesday.

Participants and associated NGOs/institutions/associations were felicitated by additional deputy commissioner (ADC rural development) Harjinder Singh, who was the chief guest on the first day.

Sekhon and Dewan said that the Utsav was organised under the guidance of deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

The utsav promotes the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle and Mission LiFE, initiated by government of India.

At the event, Green Utsav exhibition has been organised for the residents to promote the culture of recycling/reusing waste for making useful things

Also, different NGOs and self-help groups among others have set up stalls at the event.