2k per acre bonus for farmers: One-time payment only for land registered under Meri Fasal Mera Byora

The one-time ₹2,000 per acre bonus approved by the Haryana council of ministers before the assembly elections in August on account of high input cost on agricultural and horticultural crops due to adverse weather conditions during Kharif 2024 season will only be paid to land registered under Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) web portal in the first tranche.

Officials said that the state government has started making payment of one-time bonus to eligible farmers.

As per November 29 notification issued by the agriculture department, the bonus will be paid for all registered land except those falling in categories of special verification area and in grievances not yet settled in the first tranche. For any land registered for the first time on the MFMB web portal, if no grievance is registered within seven days of the registration of land, the first tranche will be released on the eighth day, the notification said.

It said that the MFMB has been in place since kharif 2020 and the registered area under the MFMB has been increasing. “The maximum registered land has been around 64 lakh acres till now. There had been disputes among farmers due to conflicting claims on the same agricultural land. There is a mechanism to handle such disputes. However, the conflict would come to light when another farmer claimed the already registered land. So, there is a chance that the bonus will be paid to a non-genuine farmer instead of a genuine one,” it said.

Officials said that about 6.60 lakh farmers have registered for about 34.47 lakh acres for kharif 2024 and an estimated amount of ₹1,300 crore would be required to provide one-time bonus of ₹2,000 acre to the registered/verified eligible farmers. Officials said that the farmers organisations had raised issues of high input costs due to adverse weather conditions for kharif crops this year. Also, there was a 40% deficit rain thus increasing the input cost.

“The prices of agricultural commodities are inherently unstable, primarily due to fluctuation in production, variation in their supply, and lack of timely availability of market-related information. The state government is procuring 14 crops, paddy, wheat, mustard, cotton, bajra, maize, sunflower, barley, moong, arhar, urad, groundnut, til and gram at MSP,” said an official.