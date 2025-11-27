2-year-old among 4 of family from Ludhiana killed in Canada’s Brampton house fire

Four members of a family, including a 2-year-old boy, died in a house fire in Brampton, Canada. The victims hailed from Guram village in Ludhiana. The incident happened on November 20 in Banas Way in Brampton, with Canadian media reporting that the blaze spread rapidly, trapping several family members inside.

The victims have been identified as Harinder Kaur, her daughter-in-law Gurjeet Kaur, her two-year-old grandson Bantbeer Singh, and her niece Anu, all originally from Ludhiana’s Guram village.

Three others, including Harinder’s daughter Arshveer Kaur, her son Amritveer Singh, and five-year-old grandson Jorawar Singh, sustained severe injuries and remain in hospital. Arshveer, who was nine months pregnant, jumped from the roof in a desperate attempt to save herself. She survived, but her unborn child couldn’t withstand the trauma. At the time of the incident, Arshveer’s husband, Jugraj Singh, a truck driver from Gosal village, was away at work.

“Harinder Kaur had travelled to Canada to help her daughter with her upcoming delivery. Both her children — Arshveer and Amritveer- lived in adjoining houses there,” said Sukhdeep Deol, a relative in Guram village.

“They were preparing to shift into a new home. No one imagined such devastation would strike,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though early reports suggest it may have started from a washing machine, Canadian media reported.

Harinder’s husband, Davinder Singh, who was in India, has flown to Canada.