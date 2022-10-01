Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Child dies after falling into open sewer drain in her house in Nayagaon

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 03:07 AM IST

The two-year-old victim stepped on an empty sack, which was acting as a temporary cover for the open drain, while construction work was underway at her house in Nayagaon in Chandigarh

The victim’s father is a technician at PGIMER, Chandigarh, while her mother is an assistant professor at Chandigarh University. At the time of the mishap, both were at work. The victim’s grandmother was looking after the victim. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A two-year-old girl died after falling into an open sewer within her house in Nayagaon on Thursday.

The victim, Dhara Verma, stepped on an empty sack, which was acting as a temporary cover for the open drain, while construction work was underway.

At the time of the incident, the labourers were on lunch break. The girls’ parents were at work, and she was under the care of her grandmother, said Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh. The labourers tried to rescue the child, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The victim’s father is a technician at PGIMER, Chandigarh, while her mother is an assistant professor at Chandigarh University.

The contractor, Aman Sharma, was arrested for causing death due to negligence. He was later granted bail by a local court.

