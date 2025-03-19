3 aides of Landa gang held after encounter in Tarn Taran; 500gms heroin seized

Three members of the Landa gang were arrested with 500 grams of heroin after a brief encounter in Doda village in Taran Taran district on Tuesday, police said. According to police, arrested accused Ajaypal was injured and is hospitalised, while his accomplices Raunak and Deepak have been arrested.

One of the peddlers was injured in the encounter while two others have been arrested, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said.

According to police, Ajaypal was injured and is hospitalised, while his accomplices Raunak and Deepak have been arrested.

The arrests came following a tip-off that the drug peddlers were roaming in the border area.

“When the police tried to stop them, they fired at the police and in retaliatory firing, one of the gang members, Ajaypal, got injured and has been admitted to the hospital,” SSP Rana said.

Police have recovered 500 grams of heroin from their possession, Rana said, adding that a case under relevant sections was being filed against the accused.

With inputs from Agencies