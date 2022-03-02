3 arrested at Amritsar airport for gold smuggling

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9 kilograms of gold, in paste form, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

The accused, who are residents of Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, had allegedly hidden the gold in their headgear to evade customs duty. The officials got suspicious on seeing their unusual headgear.

The market price of the recovered gold is estimated to be around ₹4 crore, officials said.