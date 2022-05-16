3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused pretended to be bank executives.
The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal.
An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank’s customer care number to apply for a chequebook. He had taken the customer care number from the internet.
“Soon after, I received calls from the accused, who introduced themselves as executives of the bank. They asked me to download a mobile app and also took my credit and debit card details. Later, they withdrew ₹1 lakh from my account.”
Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information and Technology Act.
On May 11, the Division 8 police had booked a fraudster for stealing ₹99,000 from the account of a city resident on the pretext of verifying his credit card.
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar. A few months later, UT Cricket Association got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Limited will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. “As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.
