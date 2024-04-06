3 bikers killed in Yamunanagar road accident

Three bikers were killed, while their friends were injured after a car rammed into two bikes, they were riding in Yamunanagar’s Pratap Nagar area on Friday. Three bikers were killed, while their friends were injured after a car rammed into two bikes, they were riding in Yamunanagar’s Pratap Nagar area on Friday. (Representational image)

Police said that all were residents of Kutipur village and returning from a religious fair at Kapal Mochan in Bilaspur, when the accident took place.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The injured are undergoing treatment at district civil hospital, police added.