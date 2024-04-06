 3 bikers killed in Yamunanagar road accident - Hindustan Times
3 bikers killed in Yamunanagar road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 06, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Police said that all were residents of Kutipur village and returning from a religious fair at Kapal Mochan in Bilaspur, when the accident took place. Three bikers were killed, while their friends were injured after a car rammed into two bikes, they were riding in Yamunanagar’s Pratap Nagar area on Friday.

Police said that all were residents of Kutipur village and returning from a religious fair at Kapal Mochan in Bilaspur, when the accident took place.

The injured are undergoing treatment at district civil hospital, police added.

