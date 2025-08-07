Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 CRPF jawans killed, 15 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Udhampur

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 12:31 pm IST

Personnel were returning to Basantgarh from Kadwa after security operation when accident occurred in Basantgarh.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle of the paramilitary force skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle that rolled down a gorge in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle that rolled down a gorge in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Udhampur deputy commissioner Saloni Rai said that the injured personnel have been airlifted to the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur.

“A vehicle of 187 Battalion of the CRPF carrying 18 personnel was on its way to Basantgarh from Kadwa after the conclusion of an operation. It met with an accident and fell into a gorge,” a police officer said, adding that three of the injured jawans succumbed to their injuries.

Union minister and Udhampur MP Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X: “Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kadwa–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have spoken to the DC, who is monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures were initiated immediately. Locals voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 CRPF jawans killed, 15 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Udhampur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On