3 CRPF jawans killed, 15 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Udhampur

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle of the paramilitary force skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday morning, officials said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle that rolled down a gorge in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Udhampur deputy commissioner Saloni Rai said that the injured personnel have been airlifted to the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur.

“A vehicle of 187 Battalion of the CRPF carrying 18 personnel was on its way to Basantgarh from Kadwa after the conclusion of an operation. It met with an accident and fell into a gorge,” a police officer said, adding that three of the injured jawans succumbed to their injuries.

Union minister and Udhampur MP Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X: “Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kadwa–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have spoken to the DC, who is monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures were initiated immediately. Locals voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured.”