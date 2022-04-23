Three held for ₹25-lakh burglary at Ludhiana garment store
Three days after ₹25 lakh was stolen from a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, the police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday.
The arrested accused are Deepak, Monu and his mother Raj Rani of Kila Mohalla. Their accomplice Vinod Kumar is on the run. The cops have recovered ₹16.64 lakh from the accused, and have also impounded the scooter used in the crime.
The accused had climbed the roof of Kapil Garment Store using an electricity pole to commit the crime. Raj Rani had helped her son Monu hide the stolen money.
Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said, “On April 18, the accused struck at the store when Gandhi Market was closed. They were captured in CCTV cameras.”
A case under Sections 380 (dwelling house), and 457 (house breaking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Deepak, and Monu were arrested near Shiv Mandir near Buddha Nullah.
“The accused are small-time burglars and have several theft cases registered against them. The accused had gone to steal readymade garments, and were surprised to find so much cash in the drawer. They decided to leave the garments, and make off with the cash.A spat also ensued over the division of their spoils,” he said.
Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, Division 4 SHO, said, “Monu had hid the money at home, and his mother Raj Rani knew about it. However, she tried to hide the cash during the raid.”
Two days after theft at jewellery store, fraudster held
Two days after a man, posing as a customer, stole two gold rings from a jewellery shop in Sarafa Baazar, the police arrested him on Friday.
The accused, Rahul Verma of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, was captured on CCTV camera. The complainant, Sahil Dhir of Kitchlu Nagar, said the theft took place on April 20, and though his employee chased the accused, he slipped away.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.
-
Factional feud casts shadow on Raja Warring’s coronation
Chandigarh Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge and spelled out his “3D” formula of discipline, dedication and dialogue to meet the challenges and resurrect the party in the state. Warring along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed office at a low-key event in the presence of several former ministers, MLAs and other party leaders.
-
Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab. He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers. He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.
-
Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover
The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members. These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.
-
Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening. The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. “On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.
-
NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
