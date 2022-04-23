Three held for 25-lakh burglary at Ludhiana garment store

Three days after ₹25 lakh was stolen from a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, the police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday.

The arrested accused are Deepak, Monu and his mother Raj Rani of Kila Mohalla. Their accomplice Vinod Kumar is on the run. The cops have recovered ₹16.64 lakh from the accused, and have also impounded the scooter used in the crime.

The accused had climbed the roof of Kapil Garment Store using an electricity pole to commit the crime. Raj Rani had helped her son Monu hide the stolen money.

Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said, “On April 18, the accused struck at the store when Gandhi Market was closed. They were captured in CCTV cameras.”

A case under Sections 380 (dwelling house), and 457 (house breaking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Deepak, and Monu were arrested near Shiv Mandir near Buddha Nullah.

“The accused are small-time burglars and have several theft cases registered against them. The accused had gone to steal readymade garments, and were surprised to find so much cash in the drawer. They decided to leave the garments, and make off with the cash.A spat also ensued over the division of their spoils,” he said.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, Division 4 SHO, said, “Monu had hid the money at home, and his mother Raj Rani knew about it. However, she tried to hide the cash during the raid.”

Two days after theft at jewellery store, fraudster held

Two days after a man, posing as a customer, stole two gold rings from a jewellery shop in Sarafa Baazar, the police arrested him on Friday.

The accused, Rahul Verma of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, was captured on CCTV camera. The complainant, Sahil Dhir of Kitchlu Nagar, said the theft took place on April 20, and though his employee chased the accused, he slipped away.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.