3 days on, firing accused out of police reach

Even three days after registering an FIR in connection with an attempt to murder case over land dispute, the Patiala police are yet to arrest the accused who had opened fire at a family. No one was injured in the firing incident.

On June 19, around seven to eight armed men had forced their way into a house before they opened fire at the family therein. The police had registered an FIR under Sections 307, 336, 458, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As per the complaint of Manpreet Singh, a resident of Manjit Nagar of Patiala city, the accused had entered his house at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The FIR mentions no one was hurt in the firing but Manpreet was thrashed by the accused before they opened fire. The complainant mentioned that among the accused was son of his brother-in-law and there was a land dispute between both the families.

The accused have been identified as Karan Dullat, Gurjaypal Dullat, Sukhveer Singh, Gurtej Bhatti and some unidentified persons.

Pardeep Bajwa, station house officer, Tripuri, said, “We have been conducting raids to nab the accused. None of the accused has been arrested so far. We are hopeful that we will soon arrest them.”