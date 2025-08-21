3 DCs among 31 officers shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 31 IAS and PCS officers, including three deputy commissioners. The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 31 IAS and PCS officers, including three deputy commissioners. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to the orders, Rahul Chabba has now been posted as deputy commissioner, Sangrur, replacing Sandeep Rishi, who has now been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar.

Navjot Kaur would now be the new DC, Mansa, replacing Kulwant Singh, who has now been posted as director, local bodies, replacing Gurpreet Singh Khaira. Khaira would now be posted as secretary justice.

Rajesh Dhiman would now be new DC, Bathinda, replacing Showkat Ahmad Parrey, who has now been posted as special secretary, finance, in addition to executive officer of Punjab Waqf Board. Mohd Tayyab, available for posting, has now been posted as secretary, jails. Vikas Pratap has now been posted as additional chief secretary, social security, Women Development and Child Welfare, whereas Sumer Singh Gujjar, principal secretary, elections, has now been given additional charge of financial commitment co-operation. Sandeep Hans, who was posted as director, social justice and empowerment, has now been posted as managing director, Punjab Infotech.

Jaspreet Singh, state transport commissioner, Punjab, has now been posted as special secretary, food processing, whereas Gulpreet Singh Aulakh has now been posted as special secretary, revenue, and rehabilitation in addition to director, land records.