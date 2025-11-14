3 double murder accused held after Rohtak encounter

Three double murder accused, including the mastermind, were arrested from the Industrial Model Township (IMT) area of Rohtak following an encounter with the police on Friday. Three double murder accused, including the mastermind, were arrested from the Industrial Model Township (IMT) area of Rohtak following an encounter with the police on Friday.

Mastermind Sanjay of Baliyana and his accomplices Virender and Rohit, both residents of Kisranti village, were involved in the murder of Dharambir, 58, and his 22-year-old son Deepak Kumar at Baliyana village in Rohtak district on November 7.

The police recovered two pistols and six cartridges and impounded a scooty from them.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the police acted on a tip-off and intercepted the accused in the IMT area around 5am on Friday.

“When asked to surrender, Sanjay opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. All three sustained injuries and were admitted to the local Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). Their condition is stable,” the SP added.

On November 7, five men barged into Dharambir’s house and fired at him from close range. The assailants reached his neighbour’s house, where they shot his son, Deepak, as well. Hours after the double murder, Sonepat police on a tip-off given by the Rohtak police arrested two accused, Himanshu and Sunny, both residents of Baliyana village.

Bhoria said that the double murder was the outcome of an old rivalry between the two families of Baliyana village.

“In 2023, Dharambir’s elder son Sachin was involved in the killing of a local resident, Jagbir. Sachin is now lodged in the district jail. On Friday, Jagbir’s brother Sanjay and his aides attacked Sachin’s father and brother at Baliyana,” the SP said.