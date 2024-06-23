3 drones, weapon, heroin seized near Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone and a pistol in the border area of Ferozepur district on Saturday. In a release issued late evening, a spokesperson said BSF troops came across the drone and a packet wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape in an agricultural field adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala village in the district. A drone and a packet seized from Lakha Singh Wala village of Ferozepur.

Also a metal ring with a small plastic torch was attached to the packet. Upon inspection, a pistol (without barrel) and an empty pistol magazine were found in it. The drone is China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic one.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In Tarn Taran district, a China-made drone was seized from a field near Noorwala village along the international border. It was a joint operation of the BSF and the police.

The third drone was found in a field near the international border in Fazilka district. The BSF spokesperson said that along with the drone, a packet containing 520-gm heroin was seized in Gahlewala village. (With PTI inputs)