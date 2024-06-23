 3 drones, weapon, heroin seized near Pak border - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 drones, weapon, heroin seized near Pak border

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 23, 2024 07:58 AM IST

A drone and a pistol have been found in Lakha Singh Wala village of Ferozepur, a drone seized from Tarn Taran’s Noorwala village and a drone along with 520-gm heroin has been seized from Gahlewala village of Fazilka.

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone and a pistol in the border area of Ferozepur district on Saturday. In a release issued late evening, a spokesperson said BSF troops came across the drone and a packet wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape in an agricultural field adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala village in the district.

A drone and a packet seized from Lakha Singh Wala village of Ferozepur.
A drone and a packet seized from Lakha Singh Wala village of Ferozepur.

Also a metal ring with a small plastic torch was attached to the packet. Upon inspection, a pistol (without barrel) and an empty pistol magazine were found in it. The drone is China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic one.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In Tarn Taran district, a China-made drone was seized from a field near Noorwala village along the international border. It was a joint operation of the BSF and the police.

The third drone was found in a field near the international border in Fazilka district. The BSF spokesperson said that along with the drone, a packet containing 520-gm heroin was seized in Gahlewala village. (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 drones, weapon, heroin seized near Pak border
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On