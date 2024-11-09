3 gangsters arrested after encounter in Karnal’s Gharounda town

Three gangsters associated with the Kaka Rana gang were arrested following a shootout in Karnal’s Gharounda town in the wee hours of Saturday. Two of the gangsters received bullet injuries and have been hospitalised, police said. Police teams at the encounter site in Karnal’s Gharounda town on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-2 unit, Kurukshetra, said that the trio, identified as Sandeep from Hisar, Sandeep from Faridabad, and Ritik from Bhiwani, were wanted in three extortion-firing cases in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

“The gang had demanded ₹1 crore each from an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra’s Sector 10, a commission agent in Pipli and a mobile store owner in Karnal. Later, shots were fired at the offices of all three,” he said.

Inspector Lal further said that around 3am on Saturday, police got a tip-off about the accused’s presence in the area. The trio was riding a bike when the CIA-2 unit closed-in on them.

“On spotting the team, the gangsters opened fire. One bullet each hit the windshield and tyre of the police vehicle. The police team retaliated in equal measure, leaving two gangsters injured.”

Police have seized two pistols and a bike from their possession.