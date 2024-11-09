Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 gangsters arrested after encounter in Karnal’s Gharounda town

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 09, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-2 unit, Kurukshetra, said that the trio, identified as Sandeep from Hisar, Sandeep from Faridabad, and Ritik from Bhiwani, were wanted in three extortion-firing cases in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Three gangsters associated with the Kaka Rana gang were arrested following a shootout in Karnal’s Gharounda town in the wee hours of Saturday. Two of the gangsters received bullet injuries and have been hospitalised, police said.

Police teams at the encounter site in Karnal’s Gharounda town on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Police teams at the encounter site in Karnal’s Gharounda town on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge, CIA-2 unit, Kurukshetra, said that the trio, identified as Sandeep from Hisar, Sandeep from Faridabad, and Ritik from Bhiwani, were wanted in three extortion-firing cases in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

“The gang had demanded 1 crore each from an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra’s Sector 10, a commission agent in Pipli and a mobile store owner in Karnal. Later, shots were fired at the offices of all three,” he said.

Inspector Lal further said that around 3am on Saturday, police got a tip-off about the accused’s presence in the area. The trio was riding a bike when the CIA-2 unit closed-in on them.

“On spotting the team, the gangsters opened fire. One bullet each hit the windshield and tyre of the police vehicle. The police team retaliated in equal measure, leaving two gangsters injured.”

Police have seized two pistols and a bike from their possession.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //