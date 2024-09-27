3 generations of their families won’t be able to bring back Art 370: Amit Shah targets NC-Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance over restoration of Article 370, saying that “three generations” of their family will not be able to bring back Article 370. Union home Amit Shah waves to the supporters during an election rally for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. (ANI)

Addressing a public meeting in Chenani, the home minister said, “You will all vote not just for Chenani but make a decision for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. After independence, it is for the first time that an election is held here where there is no Article 370 or a separate flag...NC and Rahul Baba say that we will bring back Article 370, but I want to tell them that neither you nor the three generations of yours will be able to bring back Article 370.”

He further attacked three families — the Gandhis’, the Muftis and the Abdhullas in his address and said that the families only gave tickets to their own people.

“The three families have given tickets to their own people and made only 87 MLA. But we made more than 30,000 Panch, Sarpanch and Tehsil Panchayats... The river of corruption that they started was cleaned by Prime Minister Modi from the bottom,” he said.

Further attacking the three “dynastic parties” for being responsible for terrorism, the home minister promised a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) regime.

Shah alleged that the NC-Congress alliance would implement Pakistan’s agenda if it comes to power in the union Territory.

The leader, who addressed back-to-back rallies in supportof the BJP candidates in Chenani and Udhampur, said the world has its eyes on the Jammuand Kashmir election, which is taking place for the first time after the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of BJP patriarch Syama Prasad Mukherjee in August 2019, when it abrogated Article 370, in line with his slogan — “ek desh me do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge” — Shah said.

The home minister said whoever spreads terror in Jammu and Kashmir will get his answer at the gallows.

“I want to ask you, whether (Parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru should have been hanged or not? The NC and the Congress are now saying he should not have been hanged...,” he said.

“They want to release stone pelters and terrorists. Omar Abdullah gave up these dreams because you cannot do it. It is the duty of courts and we have enforced such laws that nobody will dare to hurl a stone anymore,” Shah said at the first rally in Udhampur district’s Chenani area.

The BJP has lined up star campaigners for the final phase of elections on October 1

“Prime Minister Modi shall be addressing a big rally at MA Stadium on September 28,” said a party spokesperson.

Jammu region with 10 districts having 43 assembly seats post delimitation exercise remains BJP’s stronghold.

In the final phase, a total of 40 assembly segments---six in Kathua, three in Samba, 11 in Jammu, four in Udhampur and 16 in Kashmir will go to polls on October 1.