3 held for drug peddling in Ludhiana, 500g opium recovered

Two men were arrested with 500g opium while they were on their way to deliver a consignment near Galib Kalan village on Tuesday.

The bike-borne accused — Amandeep Singh of Jalaldiwal village, Pritpal Singh of Raikot and – were caught during a checking, said sub-inspector Davinder Singh.

The accused said they had procured the drug from one Gurtej Singh of Kulla Patti village, who was also subsequently arrested.

Man held with 285 banned tablets

In another incident, a man was arrested with 285 intoxicant pills at Sidhwan Bet village in Jagraon. The accused, Harjit Singh, is a resident of Salempur Tibba village.

In both cases, the accused were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.