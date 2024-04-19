 3 held for duping Chandigarh resident on pretext of providing job - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 held for duping Chandigarh resident on pretext of providing job

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Chandigarh Police conducted a raid in Faridabad and Noida, and arrested Sailesh Kumar Singh, the main accused, from Faridabad

The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police busted a gang of three persons for duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs. Nine mobile phones, a sim card and three laptops were recovered from their possession, said police.

Complainant Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, said she received a call from an unidentified person telling her that they provide bank jobs after taking interviews. (Getty image)
Complainant Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, said she received a call from an unidentified person telling her that they provide bank jobs after taking interviews. (Getty image)

Police conducted a raid in Faridabad and Noida, and arrested Sailesh Kumar Singh, the main accused, from Faridabad. On his disclosure, two more accused identified as Aarti Mehra and Avinash Faitmar were arrested. Aarti is a resident of Ghaziabad while Avinash was arrested from Noida.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Complainant Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Daria village, said she received a call from an unidentified person telling her that they provide bank jobs after taking interviews. The caller lured her with a job in the HDFC Bank and sent fake documents and appointment letter from two mail IDs—carrerjob469@gmail.com and confirmationnhdfc@gmail.com.

The caller then asked for money for documentation, security and other charges. She shared her documents via her mail ID and transferred 62,835 in different transactions to account number 31823659898 of the SBI Bank provided by the callers. After receiving the money, as the callers stopped responding she realised that she had been duped.

Police said the main accused, a BTech dropout, called victims who were seeking jobs. He managed the SBI Bank account and transferred the amount to his PNB and Kotak Bank accounts, and further paid small amounts to his associates.

In Sailesh’s absence, Aarti, a graduate, managed the bank accounts and called victims. Avinash called victims for job confirmation and used to pose as senior director and sometimes junior of the company.

On April 13, a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held for duping Chandigarh resident on pretext of providing job
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On