3 held for duping Chandigarh resident on pretext of providing job

The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police busted a gang of three persons for duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs. Nine mobile phones, a sim card and three laptops were recovered from their possession, said police. Complainant Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, said she received a call from an unidentified person telling her that they provide bank jobs after taking interviews. (Getty image)

Police conducted a raid in Faridabad and Noida, and arrested Sailesh Kumar Singh, the main accused, from Faridabad. On his disclosure, two more accused identified as Aarti Mehra and Avinash Faitmar were arrested. Aarti is a resident of Ghaziabad while Avinash was arrested from Noida.

Complainant Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Daria village, said she received a call from an unidentified person telling her that they provide bank jobs after taking interviews. The caller lured her with a job in the HDFC Bank and sent fake documents and appointment letter from two mail IDs—carrerjob469@gmail.com and confirmationnhdfc@gmail.com.

The caller then asked for money for documentation, security and other charges. She shared her documents via her mail ID and transferred ₹62,835 in different transactions to account number 31823659898 of the SBI Bank provided by the callers. After receiving the money, as the callers stopped responding she realised that she had been duped.

Police said the main accused, a BTech dropout, called victims who were seeking jobs. He managed the SBI Bank account and transferred the amount to his PNB and Kotak Bank accounts, and further paid small amounts to his associates.

In Sailesh’s absence, Aarti, a graduate, managed the bank accounts and called victims. Avinash called victims for job confirmation and used to pose as senior director and sometimes junior of the company.

On April 13, a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered.