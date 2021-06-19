Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held, over 1 quintal doda post seized in Karnal
3 held, over 1 quintal doda post seized in Karnal

The Haryana Police on Friday foiled an attempt to push drugs into the state from Jharkhand and seized 1
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:44 AM IST

The Haryana Police on Friday foiled an attempt to push drugs into the state from Jharkhand and seized 1.28 quintal doda post and over 7.5kg opium concealed in a truck under rice bags in Karnal.

The accused have been identified as Rajat, Kuldeep Singh and Gurmeet.

Primary probe revealed that the accused had brought rice bags from Ranchi in their truck and had to unload the bags in Ambala.

Taking advantage of this, they bought opium and doda post from Ranchi at cheap rates and hid them in the middle of the rice bags.

The accused were to supply this consignment to different places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at exorbitant prices, police said.

Acting on information about smuggling of narcotics in a truck coming from Uttar Pradesh side, a police team intercepted the vehicle from Meerut road in Karnal.

“During search, the police team found eight bags of doda post (1.28 quintal) and 7.5kg opium in a plastic bag hidden behind rice bags,” police said.

A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and further probe is on to find out the chain of drug peddling, police said.

