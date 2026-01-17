3 held with 5 kg heroin, arms, ammo in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police have busted a well-organised narcotics smuggling gang and arrested three accused, recovering 5 kg heroin along with sophisticated weapons and ammunition, said Sandeep Goyal, DIG (border range), on Friday. The Amritsar rural police have busted a well-organised narcotics smuggling gang and arrested three accused, recovering 5 kg heroin along with sophisticated weapons and ammunition, said Sandeep Goyal, DIG (border range), on Friday. (HT Photo)

While addressing a press conference, he said, “The Special Cell of Amritsar Rural Police arrested Ajul Arora, a resident of Bagh Ramanand locality. During his personal search, the police recovered 4.863 kg of heroin, two 9 mm pistols and 10 live cartridges. On the basis of this recovery, an FIR was registered at Lopoke police station under Sections 21(C), 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act”.

During sustained interrogation, Ajul Arora revealed the involvement of other members of the gang. Acting on this information, the police arrested Dilpreet Kaur, a resident of Baba Darshan Singh Avenue, and Pratham Sharma, a resident of Mahal village. “Subsequent raids led to the recovery of two PX5 pistols, one 12-bore pump action rifle, one Springfield rifle, 45 live cartridges of 12-bore, 25 live cartridges of Springfield rifle and four live cartridges of .30 bore”, said Amritsar rural SSP Suhail Mir.

He said, “Further investigation led to the naming of Abhiraj Singh alias Abhi Mahal, and Nandni Sharma. Another accused, Satbir Singh alias Satta Naushera, has been declared absconding”.

According to police records, Satta Naushera is involved in 19 criminal cases under various sections, while Abhiraj Singh alias Abhi has 15 criminal cases registered against him. Pratham Sharma is also involved in a previous NDPS case registered at Chheharta police station.

Police officials stated that raids are continuously being conducted to arrest the named and other suspected accused. The forward and backward links of the gang are being thoroughly investigated, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in drug trafficking.