3 held with 7 illegal weapons in Kapurthala

Three individuals were arrested with seven illegal weapons on Wednesday. Five .32 pistols, one .30 pistol, a countrymade pistol, and 35 cartridges were seized from the accused. Acting on a tip-off, Phagwara police intercepted a Maruti Swift car with registration number PB 08 0797 (Representative Image/HT)

Those arrested are Sukhwant Singh, 26, of Jalandhar, and Roshan Singh, 23, and Ajay Kumar, 23, of Ferozepur.

Acting on a tip-off, Phagwara police intercepted a Maruti Swift car with registration number PB 08 0797. Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle and the accused, they recovered the arms and ammunition. The accused have been charged under sections of the Arms Act.