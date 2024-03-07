 3 held with 7 illegal weapons in Kapurthala - Hindustan Times
3 held with 7 illegal weapons in Kapurthala

3 held with 7 illegal weapons in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Mar 07, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Three individuals were arrested with seven illegal weapons on Wednesday. Five .32 pistols, one .30 pistol, a countrymade pistol, and 35 cartridges were seized from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, Phagwara police intercepted a Maruti Swift car with registration number PB 08 0797 (Representative Image/HT)
Those arrested are Sukhwant Singh, 26, of Jalandhar, and Roshan Singh, 23, and Ajay Kumar, 23, of Ferozepur.

Acting on a tip-off, Phagwara police intercepted a Maruti Swift car with registration number PB 08 0797. Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle and the accused, they recovered the arms and ammunition. The accused have been charged under sections of the Arms Act.

