3 history sheeters nabbed in Panchkula after encounter

Two alleged robbers sustained bullet injuries and a head constable was injured in a knife attack during an encounter between Panchkula police’s crime branch-1 team and three suspects in Tabar village, Raipur Rani, on Saturday night. All three accused were nabbed after an exchange of nine rounds of fire, police said. (HT Photo)

All three accused were nabbed after an exchange of nine rounds of fire, police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak and Amitesh, both residents of Ambala, and Lakhwinder of Kurukshetra, allegedly opened fire at the police team when officers tried to stop them at a naka in Tabar village. Police retaliated, firing five rounds, while the accused fired four. Deepak and Amitesh sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while the third accused was overpowered at the spot.

During a scuffle, Lakhwinder allegedly attacked head constable Jaswinder with a knife, injuring him. Both the injured accused and the head constable were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where they are undergoing treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, crime and traffic) Amrinder Singh said the police received information around 6 pm on Saturday that the trio was moving around the area. Following this, nakas were set up across the district. ACP (crime), Aman Kumar, and the crime branch-1 team, led by in-charge Manoj, engaged the suspects at the naka in Tabar village.

Police recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from the accused. Around 10 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, loot and snatching, are registered against them in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Punjab. They are also wanted in Kurukshetra and are suspected of involvement in robbery, snatching and theft incidents in the Raipur Rani and Chandimandir areas of Panchkula.

Singh said the two injured accused would be questioned once their condition stabilises.

Police commissioner Pankaj Nain said, “There is no place for crime or criminals in Panchkula. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in robbery, snatching, dacoity or other offences.”