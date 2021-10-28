Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Jalandhar cops suspended for laxity on Punjab deputy CM’s orders
3 Jalandhar cops suspended for laxity on Punjab deputy CM’s orders

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, conducted surprise check only to find the three missing from Phillaur checkpoint on GT Road
Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, conducted a surprise check at Phillaur on Thursday to ascertain the ground situation on security at nakas (checkpoints) on GT Road and traffic management on the highway. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
By Gagandeep Jassowal

Three police personnel posted at the Phillaur checkpoint in Jalandhar district were placed under suspension on Thursday for negligence on the orders of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio.

Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh suspended the three officials after Randhawa conducted a surprise check to ascertain the ground situation with regard to the security at nakas (checkpoints) on GT Road and traffic management at congested spots on the highway.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said that when Randhawa crossed the Phillaur hi-tech checkpoint, he found no police personnel present. He stopped the convoy and found that the policemen were in a room near the checkpoint. When questioned, they failed to come up with a satisfactory explanation.

Randhawa said that in view of the festive season, police personnel should be vigilant and also ensure efficient traffic management.

