3 Jammu and Kashmir govt employees sacked for terror links

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday sacked three government employees, including a police constable, a school teacher and an assistant in the J&K health education department for their alleged terror links. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday sacked three government employees, including a police constable, a school teacher and an assistant in the J&K health education department for their terror links. (HT file photo)

So far, 72 government employees have been terminated since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The employees whose services have been terminated are Ajaz Ahmad, a government school teacher of Baflaiz village in Surankote tehsil in Poonch district; Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a selection grade police constable at Khahgund, Anantnag; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, an assistant in the J&K health education department and a resident of Diyarwani New Colony, Batamaloo, Srinagar.

Law-enforcement agencies of the Union Territory and the lieutenant governor invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal without an inquiry “in the interest of national security”. All three are currently lodged in jail.

Third termination since Omar took charge as CM

This is third termination of government employees since Omar Abdullah took over as J&K chief minister in October last year. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have opposed such dismissals, terming them arbitrary.

Officials said the action is part of the administration’s continued crackdown on terror infrastructure, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded within government institutions.

The sacked employees were “active terror collaborators,” involved in logistics, arms smuggling, and aiding terror operations against security forces and civilians, a senior security official said.

Cop backed LeT, smuggled arms

Constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, came under suspicion during an investigation into arms smuggling in 2021. His brother Malik Asif was a Pakistan-trained LeT militant and was killed in 2018, but he allegedly continued to support the outfit while serving in the police, he said.

“He used his position to identify safe drop locations for arms, explosives, and narcotics, and shared GPS coordinates with Pakistani handlers,” the official said.

Malik also allegedly distributed these consignments to active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His LeT link was exposed in September 2021 when J&K Police was investigating a case related to smuggling of arms and explosives in Jammu region. “He was not only identifying the safe location, sharing the coordinates with LeT handlers in Pakistan but he was also collecting and distributing arms and ammunition to terrorists in the region, enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians,” a senior security official. “His betrayal of the oath and uniform has caused grave damage to the department, society and the nation,” the official added.

Teacher helped Hizb in smuggling arms, drugs

Ajaz Ahmed, who joined the education department in 2011, was found smuggling arms, ammunition, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen propaganda. He was arrested during a routine police check in November 2023.

According to the probe, the arms were meant for militants operating in Kashmir, sent by his handler Abid Ramzan Sheikh, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ahmed was allegedly involved in such activities for several years and he became a trusted terror accomplice of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Poonch region. He was actively helping the terror outfit in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics, the officer said.

Part of terror plot to kill journalist

Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College, Srinagar, appointed in 2007, was allegedly found to be part of a terror plot that led to the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his security personnel in June 2018, the officer said.

He said Khan was associated with both the LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and provided logistical support for the attack on the journalist. He allegedly accompanied the terrorists and helped them escape after the shooting.

He was arrested in August 2018 during investigations into a terror attack in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area.

Officials said the administration has tightened the vetting of government recruits, making police verification mandatory. “This has reduced internal sabotage risks and instilled fear among potential sympathisers,” said a senior official.

“The LG’s multi-pronged strategy of targeting terrorists, disruptors, and their enablers in the government has significantly weakened terror networks in the Union territory,” the official added.