4 killed, 1 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Baijnath

Four men were killed and another one injured after their car veered off the road and fell into a gorge in the Baijnath area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The accident occurred late on Monday near Kadu (Surehi Nala) in Utrala. The deceased were identified as Shubham Mehra, 24, Shivang Sood, 37, Arun Mehra, 25, all residents of Paprola village in Baijnath tehsil and Sumit (23), a resident of Utrala. Sumit died while under treatment while the other three died on the spot.

According to police, the president of the Madho Nagar gram panchayat alerted the authorities about the mishap around 8pm, following which a rescue team was rushed to the spot.

“Upon reaching the site, the car was found at the bottom of the hill. With the assistance of local residents, the victims were extricated from the wreckage. The two survivors were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” a police official said.

A case was registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.