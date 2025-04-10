3 labourers shot at during bike snatching in Samrala, 1 critical

A labourer was critically injured after two armed robbers allegedly shot at him and his two associates and snatched their bike, police said. (File)

Police said the incident took place near Dayalpura village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway around 6.30pm when three migrant labourers were returning home from work.

The victims, who had finished tile-laying work at a petrol pump in Haidon village, were riding a motorcycle back to Samrala when they were intercepted by two unidentified men on another motorcycle.

The assailants, whose faces were covered, signalled them labourers to stop and fired as they did not comply.

According to the complaint, the accused fired two shots and a bullet hit 35-year-old Suman Mandal in his chest.

The labourers also lost control over the bike and fell, following which the accused snatched the vehicle and fled towards Ludhiana.

Locals helped transport the injured to Samrala civil hospital. Doctors referred Mandal to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) due to the critical nature of this injuries, the officials said.

Samrala station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Pavitar Singh said victims had recorded their statements and searches were underway.

“We are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the surrounding areas to identify the assailants. A case was registered,” he said.