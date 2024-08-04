3 new schools coming up in Chandigarh by October 2025

Three new government schools are set to come up in Chandigarh in a year as per the UT education department. Initially, one school will be inaugurated in November this year, with the rest to be thrown open to students by October 2025. Initially, one school will be inaugurated in November this year, with the rest to be thrown open to students by October 2025. (HT File)

A Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Kajheri will finish construction by October this year and as per the department’s deadline it will be inaugurated in the first week of November. The school will feature 33 rooms and has been accorded ₹10.47 crore under administrative approval.

A Government Model High School (GMHS) will also be opened in Karsan, Phase 1, Ramdarbar, with 10 rooms. Its construction will be completed by June 30, 2025, at a cost of ₹9.42 crore. A Government High School (GHS) in Sarangpur will be completed by October 31, 2025, with 30 rooms at a cost of ₹14.71 crore.

Meanwhile, the UT has already constructed a GSSS in Palsora at a cost of ₹5.43 crore. With 17 rooms, it is already functional for the 2024-25 session. The UT is constructing an extension block in Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 39, at a cost of ₹5.65 crore, which will house different labs among other things. This is also likely to be inaugurated in the first week of November this year.

Speaking about this, director of school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the schools are being constructed to comply with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.

Status of 10 schools pending

Meanwhile, nine other government schools are to be opened in the city but are at various stages in the process. Brar said it is expected that the roadblocks for each project will be cleared and they will be constructed.

For GSSS in Maloya, revised planning/drawings are yet to be issued by the UT department of urban planning. For the construction of a government school in CAP Complex, Dhanas, an open e-tender will be floated on September 15. The tender process had hit a delay due to the imposition of the model code of conduct earlier this year. Around ₹20.8 crore has been accorded to both these projects under administrative approval.

For a government school in Pocket Number 4, Manimajra, the allotment of land which is 4 acres for the school is awaited. For GHS Hallomajra, a change in land use is required from commercial property to school for the property. The department also plans to construct a new school in Sector 39-B in the earmarked area of 1.7 acres.

Meanwhile, construction drawings are awaited for a primary block at GMHS in Sector 41-D Badheri, GMSSS in Sector 22-A, GHS in Sector 7 and GMHS in Sector 31. Approved drawings for a pre-primary block under PM Shree in Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18 are to be sent to the UT chief architect.

City to get Vidya Samiksha Kendra in November

The department will inaugurate a Vidya Samiksha Kendra at the office of the education department in Sector 9 to track the activities of all government schools in the city. The kendras are being established all over India at the state and UT levels.

They will keep track of students’ enrolment, progress in their learning levels, out-of-school children mainstreamed, textbook delivery, and support required by teachers and schools. The nation’s first health education centre to be opened by the government is also slated to open this year in December at Sector-22 GMHS.