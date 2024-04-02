 3 Nigerians caught with narcotics intended for nightclub supply, say Chandigarh Police - Hindustan Times
3 Nigerians caught with narcotics intended for nightclub supply, say Chandigarh Police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested three foreigners after finding them in possession of 204.86 gm amphetamine drug on Monday.

The accused Nigerians in the custody of crime branch, Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
The accused Nigerians in the custody of crime branch, Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Police received secret information that three African nationals were coming to Chandigarh with large quantity of narcotics to be supplied in night clubs in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Acting on the information, police intercepted three foreigners, including Frank Nwokeji, Loua and Jack David llobi Tochukwu Devid, all hailing from Nigeria and residing in New Delhi. They were stopped near Haryana Roadways workshop in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

On frisking them, the police team recovered 204.86 gm amphetamine drug from their possession and booked them under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act.

Police said all three had a criminal past. “They came to India on a short-term medical visa and got involved in drug peddling. Their visas had already expired. They purchased the drug from a supplier on cheap rate and were planning to sell it at a higher rate at night clubs in the tricity for quick money,” said a police official.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 Nigerians caught with narcotics intended for nightclub supply, say Chandigarh Police
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
