3 of family among six dead in Himachal road accidents

Six people died in Himachal in separate road accidents, police said on Monday.

Three persons were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Dharech in Theog subdivision.

The deceased have been identified as Rama Nand, 65, and his daughter Sheela Devi, 44, and son-in-law Ram Gopal, 51, who was behind the wheel. Rama Nand and Sheela died on the spot, while Gopal was shifted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Shimla where he succumbed to his injuries.

Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control while negotiating a curve, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Bodies of the victims have been handed over to their family after autopsy.

Three people died at Bhanera near Mangla village in Chamba in a similar manner.

A rescued team was rushed to the spot soon after the incident. However, all the three victims had died on the spot.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.