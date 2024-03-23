3 outsiders booked for thrashing UILS student on PU campus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have booked three outsiders for thrashing a student of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) on the Panjab University campus on Wednesday. While earlier the parties had tried to reach a compromise, a police complaint was handed in on Friday. While a compromise was reached after the incident, drama was witnessed on Friday before the complainants decided to approach the police and file a complaint. (HT photo)

As per police, the complainant, Abhayjit, was standing with his friends in the UILS lawn when a group of people came to attack him. He was pushed towards a fence and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. His classmate Kulrattan Singh Nagra ran to save him, but was pulled back. Nagra, on hearing the accused addressing each other, ascertained that they were outsiders who threatened him not to come to the university again.

Abhayjit was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. After the police complaint was handed in, a case under Sections 341 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh of Sector 20, Panchkula, and Tarminder and Kharod both of Sector 11, Chandigarh.

While a compromise was reached after the incident, drama was witnessed on Friday before the complainants decided to approach the police and file a complaint. The traffic at gate number 2 was also blocked, as UILS students organised a protest and alleged that the police were initially not willing to register an FIR in the case.

In September 2023, a PU research scholar affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had also been beaten up in the garden near the Vice-Chancellor’s office.