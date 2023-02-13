Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 pose as cops to extort commuters in Karnal, arrested

3 pose as cops to extort commuters in Karnal, arrested

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The Karnal police said that the accused have been identified as Amit Kumar of Bapoli village of Yamunanagar and Gurmit Singh of Mansurpur village of Yamunanagar district and Sagar of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.They used to pose as cops to extort commuters in Karnal

The Karnal police have arrested three people on the charge of extorting money from commuters by posing as cops. (Representational image)
The Karnal police have arrested three people on the charge of extorting money from commuters by posing as cops. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Karnal police have arrested three people on the charge of extorting money from commuters by posing as cops.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Amit Kumar of Bapoli village of Yamunanagar and Gurmit Singh of Mansurpur village of Yamunanagar district and Sagar of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation officer Ramesh Kumar said that the police had got the information that four persons, who were posing as members of the CIA staff, were extorting money from commuters while threatening to frame them in fake cases. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

He said that they also recovered police jackets and a car from their possession and during questioning, they confessed to looting commuters in two separate incidents in Karnal district.

He said that a case has been registered against them under Sections 419, 420 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code and they were produced in the court which sent them to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out