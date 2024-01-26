 3 PPS officers among 14 cops to get CM’s medal - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 PPS officers among 14 cops to get CM’s medal

3 PPS officers among 14 cops to get CM’s medal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 26, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Three PPS officers — Jalandhar Rural SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Jalandhar RTC commandant Mandeep Singh and SAS Nagar detective DSP Gursher Singh — are among 14 officers/officials who have been selected for the CM’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

On the recommendations of the Punjab government, the governor of Punjab has announced the names of Punjab Police officers/officials to be awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on Republic Day.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)

The remaining officials include inspector Harvinder Singh, inspector Simarjeet Singh, SI Sukhwinder Singh, SI Bhupinder Singh, SI Major Singh, SI Jasjit Singh, SI Gurvinder Singh, SI Gurmukh Singh, SI Amandeep Verma, ASI Mohinder Pal Singh and senior constable Prabhdeep Singh.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and thanked chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for recognising the services of Punjab Police officers/officials. He said such recognitions play a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion.

